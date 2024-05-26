Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.07.

NYSE:OC opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $181.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

