Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$62,010.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.