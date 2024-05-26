Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,677,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,900,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.76. 112,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $481.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

