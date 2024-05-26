Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after purchasing an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 11,908,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,598,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $829.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

