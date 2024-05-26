Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $10,506,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

