Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $10,506,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 58,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

