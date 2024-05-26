Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 56,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.