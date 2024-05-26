Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pool by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.46. 243,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,219. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

