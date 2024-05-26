Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,508,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,808,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.44. 592,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

