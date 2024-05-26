Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 794,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,534. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.