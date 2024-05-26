Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RBC stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.52. 166,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,639. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.