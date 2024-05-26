Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. 233,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

