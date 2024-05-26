Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.66. 369,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

