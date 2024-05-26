Orchid Market Cap Hits $101.24 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $101.24 million and $8.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

