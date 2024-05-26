Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 26,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,979,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

