Oppenheimer Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $550.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TYL stock opened at $492.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.19. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $500.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.