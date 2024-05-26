Oculis (OCS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) is one of 968 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oculis to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Oculis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oculis and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oculis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Oculis Competitors 6450 18713 43995 923 2.56

Profitability

Oculis currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 154.57%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.01%. Given Oculis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oculis is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Oculis and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oculis -6,712.02% -52.72% -43.72% Oculis Competitors -2,095.05% -292.90% -33.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oculis and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oculis $980,000.00 -$98.92 million -6.66 Oculis Competitors $2.09 billion $151.85 million -2.94

Oculis’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oculis. Oculis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Oculis has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oculis’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oculis rivals beat Oculis on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland.

