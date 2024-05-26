Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.36. Ocado Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Ocado Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
