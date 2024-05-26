NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,049.91 and last traded at $1,049.64. 16,842,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 49,564,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.99.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $893.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.