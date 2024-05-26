NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $950.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $704.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $366.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

