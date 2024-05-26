NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,320.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $1,100.00 to $1,320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

