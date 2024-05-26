Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.97

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.76. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 47,299 shares.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $86,311.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,807,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,621,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 92,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,491 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

