NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

