Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58.

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

