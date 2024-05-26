Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58.
About Nufarm
