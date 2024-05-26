Notcoin Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $529.35 million and $149.33 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,719,221,714 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,719,221,714. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00516477 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $247,616,549.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

