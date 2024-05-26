Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 45,748 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,748 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of C traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,424,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

