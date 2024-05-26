Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 161,700 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.91% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 257,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,648.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 262,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 564,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,387. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

