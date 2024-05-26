Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of United Rentals worth $31,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,721. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.30 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

