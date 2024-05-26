Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 213.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 36.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,406. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

View Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

