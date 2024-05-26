Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,678 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

