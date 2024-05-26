Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,111 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $39,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $51.53. 9,650,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,798,548. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

