Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $55.25 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,869 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $55,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,073. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

