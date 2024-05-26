Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $51.75 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REGN traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $985.02. The stock had a trading volume of 259,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

