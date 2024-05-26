Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $30,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,366 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.61. 1,311,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,541. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

