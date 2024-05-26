Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.66 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,428 shares of company stock worth $7,613,612. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

