Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $43,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 122.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

