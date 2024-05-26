Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $61,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

