Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,809 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $44,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,470,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $11.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $966.40. The stock had a trading volume of 158,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $970.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $906.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $641.95 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

