Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 234,629 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,629 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

