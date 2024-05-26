Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,801 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $56,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,588. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

