Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,648 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $333,373,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.