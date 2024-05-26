Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $4.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.42.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 142.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 913,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

