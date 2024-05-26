Node AI Price Reaches $1.27 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Node AI has a total market cap of $113.43 million and $793,286.47 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Node AI has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Node AI

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,913,631.54553846 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.34850286 USD and is up 6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,271,478.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

