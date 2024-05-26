NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,655,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock worth $3,808,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 32,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 82.5% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in NMI by 108.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

