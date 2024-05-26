Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $444,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. 770,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

