Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes $233,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,817 shares of company stock worth $7,977,415 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. 590,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

