Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $255,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 6,800,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,589. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,613,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

