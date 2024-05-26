Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,500 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.7 %

CP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.