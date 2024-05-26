Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,325 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.52. 3,239,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

