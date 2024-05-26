NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $543.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $389.18 and a twelve month high of $650.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,457,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $821,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 54,482.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.