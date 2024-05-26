Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 89,157 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 841.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 863,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,340. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

